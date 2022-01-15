6 militant associates arrested in Sopore, Bandipora: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested six militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in Sopore and Bandipora and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.

Police said on January 11, at about 2 pm, a joint checkpoint was established by Police along with 22RR and 179BN CRPF at Chinar crossing Darpora in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai, in Sopore.