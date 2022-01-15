6 militant associates arrested in Sopore, Bandipora: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested six militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in Sopore and Bandipora and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.
Police said on January 11, at about 2 pm, a joint checkpoint was established by Police along with 22RR and 179BN CRPF at Chinar crossing Darpora in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai, in Sopore.
During checking, police said it was noticed that three persons coming from village Gund Brath towards village Bomai were roaming in suspicious conditions and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however, they were apprehended tactfully by the vigilant security forces.
Police have identified the arrested persons as Arafat Majeed Dar son of Abdul Majeed Dar resident of Harwan Sopore, Tauseef Ahmed Dar son of Late Gh Hassan Dar resident of Taliyan Mohalla, Arampora Sopore and Momin Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmed Khan resident of Arampora Sopore at present Natipora Srinagar.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 2 Pistols, 2 Pistol Magazines, 13 Pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody, police said.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were providing logistical and other materialistic support to the terrorists. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bomai and further investigation is going on,” police said.
“Moreover, Police in Bandipora have arrested 3 terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT after receiving specific input regarding the activities of terrorist associates in Bandipora Town and its adjoining areas.
They have been identified as Gh Mohammad, Irshad Hussain both residents of Ashtangoo Bandipora and Ashiq Hussain resident of Sopore. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession,” police said.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that these terrorist associates were working to expand the terrorist activities of proscribed terror outfit LeT especially foreign terrorists by providing them logistic and other material support including mobile phones and Sim cards. One among the arrested persons is a former terrorist and his anti-national activities have recycled many times during the past. Further investigation is going on,” police added.