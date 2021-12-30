6 militants, soldier killed in Anantnag, Kulgam encounters: Police

Srinagar: Six militants affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, were killed in two different encounters in the Anantnag and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir, during intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.
The encounters broke out in the Shahabad area of Anantnag and Mirhama area of Kulgam on Wednesday evening after police, RR and CRPF cordoned off these places on specific inputs about the presence of militants.
“During the past 24 hours, two anti-terrorist operations were carried out in twin districts of south Kashmir resulting in the elimination of six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM including two Pakistani terrorists. Among the killed terrorists, two terrorists were involved in gruesome terror attack on police bus at Zewan,” police said. “Incriminating materials and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter sites,” police added.
ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER:
In Anantnag, Police said: “Based on specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in Nowgam Dooru area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, CRPF and 19RR in the said area,” Police said.
“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.”
In the initial exchange of fire, police said, four security forces personnel including a policeman received gunshot injuries. “They were evacuated to hospital for treatment of their injuries. However, one Army jawan succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. To evacuate the trapped civilians around the encounter site, the operation was halted till the safe evacuation of all the civilians,” police said.
In the ensuing encounter, police said; “ Three
terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Sultan @Rayees @Mavia (a foreign terrorist), Nisar Ahmad Khanday resident of Dudwangan Kapran and Altaf Ahmad Shah resident of Nathipora Dooru.”
As per police records, Police said: “All the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases were registered against them including the attack on the family of police personnel at Kokagund in which his wife and daughter received injuries.”
A joint press conference was held at 2-Sector Headquarters Wuzan by GoC 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and other officers. IGP Kashmir said: “The killed terrorists Altaf and Pakistani terrorist Sultan @Rayees @ Mavia along with another terrorist Suhail Rather were involved in the gruesome terrorist attack at Zewan Srinagar, in which three policemen attained martyrdom and 11 police personnel were injured.”
KULGAM ENCOUNTER:
While providing details of the Kulgam encounter, Police said: “Based on specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in Mirhama area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 9RR and 18BN CRPF in the said area,”
“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” police said.
“In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM got killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Shahid @Shahzaid resident of Pakistan (a foreign terrorist), Muhammad Shafi Dar resident of Tral and Uzair Ahmad resident of Mirhama.”
“As per police records the killed foreign terrorist Shahid listed among the topmost wanted terrorists operating in J&K while as the other two killed terrorists were also categorised terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. As per police records, the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities,”
Incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 2 M-4 rifles, 4 AK-47 rifles were also recovered from the sites of encounters. Police said all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. Police have registered cases in both the incidents under relevant sections of law in respective police stations and further investigation is in progress.
Police quoting IGP saying: “ IGP Kashmir has termed the elimination of most wanted terrorists as a big success and congratulated the joint forces who work relentlessly with great synergy and coordination on the ground. He also paid rich tributes to the martyred Army Jawan who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.”