6 militants, soldier killed in Anantnag, Kulgam encounters: Police

ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER:

In Anantnag, Police said: “Based on specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in Nowgam Dooru area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, CRPF and 19RR in the said area,” Police said.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.”

In the initial exchange of fire, police said, four security forces personnel including a policeman received gunshot injuries. “They were evacuated to hospital for treatment of their injuries. However, one Army jawan succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. To evacuate the trapped civilians around the encounter site, the operation was halted till the safe evacuation of all the civilians,” police said.