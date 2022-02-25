6 missing Kishtwar residents rescued after 3 days

Jammu: All six persons from Warwan in Kishtwar, who were missing since the last three days and feared to be trapped in a snow-bound mountain pass, were traced on Friday.
“6 missing persons were traced and rescued from Naribal in the Warwan area of Kishtwar district when they were spotted by the locals while moving towards their village in a queue amid snow-bound hilly area,” said a police official. Some locals reported movement of six persons during morning hours and informed police, he said.
“All the rescued persons are safe and their evacuation was facilitated by a police party. After three days and three nights in the snow, finally they have reunited with their families,” said the police.
The rescued persons have been identified as Ajaz Ahmed (30), son of Abdul Rehman Koka, Akbar (over 25) son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Ghulam Nabi (20), son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Gulzar Ahmed (18), son of Ghulam Muhammed, Manzoor Ahmed (20), son of Ghulam Mohammed, and Irshad Ahmed (18), son of Sanaullah Dar, all residents of Warwan area.
Following the rescue operation, police have requested the general public of Kishtwar, especially Warwan and Marwah, to avoid such roads during the winter season.
One of the family members of the missing persons, Firdous Ahmed Khanday told Greater Kashmir that they received information from the local inhabitants about the missing six persons seen walking towards home.
He said that his two cousins were among the six missing persons. “They had gone to Himachal Pradesh for labour work. However, we lost contact with them soon after they made a last call to their families on reaching Margan Top from Anantnag district,” he added.