6 missing Kishtwar residents rescued after 3 days

Jammu: All six persons from Warwan in Kishtwar, who were missing since the last three days and feared to be trapped in a snow-bound mountain pass, were traced on Friday.

“6 missing persons were traced and rescued from Naribal in the Warwan area of Kishtwar district when they were spotted by the locals while moving towards their village in a queue amid snow-bound hilly area,” said a police official. Some locals reported movement of six persons during morning hours and informed police, he said.