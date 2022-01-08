6-month old baby washed away in Billawar nallah

Jammu: In a tragic incident, a six-month old baby was swept away by the strong currents of a flooded nallah at Malhar in Billawar in Kathua district on Saturday.
Official sources said that the husband-wife duo identified as Abdul Qayoom and Suriya Begum was heading towards the Lower Thal area when the tragedy struck them.
“While crossing the nallah, the baby slipped out of the hands of mother and fell into the flooded nallah. The duo tried to search for the baby but could not find the minor,” said the official.
They informed the concerned Malhar police and a joint search operation was launched on Saturday but the baby could not be traced till the filing of this report.
The Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav said that the searches were on to trace the missing baby and the investigation into the matter was also initiated. Meanwhile, few cattle sheds were also damaged due to heavy rains in Kathua.
Besides, Budhal–Mahore road, Reasi-Arnas-Mahore at Ganjot remained closed due to landslides triggered by heavy rains. “The men and machines are on the job to clear them,” an official said.