6 Months, 7 Murders | As terror violence abates, Police focus shifts on narcos

Srinagar: As the violence resulting from incidents of terrorism is ebbing, the focus of security agencies in general and J&K Police in particular has shifted to cracking a whip on the drug mafia while experts have called for stringent measures to keep a check on the drug violence.

To stop further menace of drugs growing exponentially and engulfing people of all age groups in Jammu and Kashmir the law enforcing agencies and people working on drug de-addiction are taking strict measures to overcome the issue of drug menace.

The gravity of the problem can be gauged by the fact that seven gruesome murders occurred within six months, three of them involving sons killing their mothers.

These incidents have shaken the very essence of Kashmiri society and disturbed every thinking individual.

Since then scores of drug abusers have been arrested in a Kashmir-wide crackdown against the substance abuse.