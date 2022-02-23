6 persons from Kishtwar go missing amid snowfall

Jammu: At least six persons who were heading home to snow-bound Warwan in Kishtwar district via MarganTop from Anantnag district on Tuesday have gone missing since the last 26 hours.

“We do not know the accurate number of missing numbers i.e., six or seven. But these people had left Anantnag yesterday and tried to travel on foot towards Warwan to their native place. However, they did not reach here,” said Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma.