6 persons from Kishtwar go missing amid snowfall

Jammu: At least six persons who were heading home to snow-bound Warwan in Kishtwar district via MarganTop from Anantnag district on Tuesday have gone missing since the last 26 hours.
“We do not know the accurate number of missing numbers i.e., six or seven. But these people had left Anantnag yesterday and tried to travel on foot towards Warwan to their native place. However, they did not reach here,” said Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma.
“The rescue operation would not be possible from this side (Kishtwar) because it is completely snow-bound with 6 feet snow.
The operation can be launched from Anantnag district and we are in contact with the administration there,” the DC said.
He said that the jawans of 19 Rashtriya Rifles launched a rescue operation but there was no trace of the missing persons. “We have learnt that they were working as labourers in Anantnag district,” the DC said.
Meanwhile, DDC member from Marwah, Sheikh Zafarullah told Greater Kashmir that the six missing people started their journey on foot from Anantnag at 5 pm on Tueswday towards Warwan area via Margan Top when they lost contact with their families.
“Muhammed Akbar Koka, one of the missing persons, spoke to his wife over phone yesterday between 89 pm when he was at Margan-Top area while heading for their residence at Warwan,” he said. He said that over 26 hours have passed with no contact with the missing persons.
“The family members have approached us and we have also conveyed the same to the authorities in District Kishtwar and Anantnag so that an immediate rescue operation is launched,” he added.
He said the terrain, through which the missing persons were travelling, is very rough and not easy to pass through, especially when it is snow-bound. "However, on the way to Marwah via Margan Top there is a temporary shelter and we have some hope that they might be struggling there for their lives. But any contact is possible only once the rescue teams reach there and assess the situation on the ground,” he said.