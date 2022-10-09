6 persons screened in Baramulla for suspected monkeypox

According to the officials, an Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) was sent to Dazna village of Lachipora Uri after a suspected case with symptoms like monkeypox was reported at Primary Health Center (PHC) Bijhama on October 6.

“On October 6, a suspected case was reported at PHC Bijhama. A medical officer informed me regarding a suspected case of monkeypox or chickenpox. We immediately informed the CMO Baramulla and the IDSP team of district Baramulla was sent for further action,” Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the six suspected patients have Maculopapular rash over the body mostly on the face and abdomen.

One of the suspected persons has recently returned from Jammu.