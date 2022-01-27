6 services notified under PSGA

As per the notification, two services of Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD); three services of Revenue and one service of Power Development Department (PDD) have been brought under PSGA.

For “Signage Licence for Advertisement '' service of HUDD, the timeline will be 15 days, designated officer will be Chief Revenue Officer, first Appellate Authority will be Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation and second Appellate Authority will be Commissioner Municipal Corporation.

For “Sanction for storage of construction material including rubbish and excavated earth on the public road or pavement during construction of building” service of HUDD, the timeline will be 7 days, designated officer will be Chief Sanitation Officer; first Appellate Authority will be Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation and second Appellate Authority will be Commissioner Municipal Corporation.