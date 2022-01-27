6 services notified under PSGA

Jammu: The government on Thursday notified six services of three departments, to be brought under Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), 2011, along with their time-lines, designated officers and appellate authorities.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 read with section 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 (Act No. IX of 2011), the government hereby notifies these services, timelines and Designated officers or Appellate authorities for the departments,” read a GAD notification.
As per the notification, two services of Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD); three services of Revenue and one service of Power Development Department (PDD) have been brought under PSGA.
For “Signage Licence for Advertisement '' service of HUDD, the timeline will be 15 days, designated officer will be Chief Revenue Officer, first Appellate Authority will be Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation and second Appellate Authority will be Commissioner Municipal Corporation.
For “Sanction for storage of construction material including rubbish and excavated earth on the public road or pavement during construction of building” service of HUDD, the timeline will be 7 days, designated officer will be Chief Sanitation Officer; first Appellate Authority will be Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation and second Appellate Authority will be Commissioner Municipal Corporation.
For “Registration of documents” service under Revenue Department, timeline will be 2 days, designated officers will be Sub-Registrar and Registrar; first Appellate Authorities will be Registrar and Additional Inspector General of Registration and second Appellate Authorities will be Additional Inspector General of Registration and Inspector General of Registration.
For “Delivery of registered documents” and “Issuance of certified copy of a duplicate document” services of Revenue Department, timeline will be 2 days. Designated officers will be Sub-Registrar and Registrar; first Appellate Authorities will be Registrar and Additional Inspector General of Registration and second Appellate Authorities will be Additional Inspector General of Registration and Inspector General of Registration.
In case of the Power Development Department, for “NOC for installation of DG sets up to 100 KVA”, the timeline will be 15 days. Designated officer will be Executive Engineer; first Appellate Authority will be Superintending Engineer of O&M Circle and second Appellate Authority will be Chief Engineer, Distribution.
For “NOC for installation of DG Sets above 100 KVA”, timeline will be 30 days. Designated officer will be Superintending Engineer of O&M Circle; first Appellate Authority will be Chief Engineer, Distribution while the second Appellate Authority will be Managing Director Distribution Corporation.