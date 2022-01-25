60 die of COVID-19 in Jammu region in January

Jammu: Omicron-led COVID-19 wave claimed a toll of sixty persons across Jammu region in the month of January. Out of them, 35 deaths were reported from Jammu district only.
However, the district saw a drop of 355 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the figures of infected cases released by the health department today, 849 cases were recorded in Jammu district and they included 14 travellers.
Yesterday, the health department had recorded as many as 1204 positive cases and the number included 20 travellers.
Jammu district has not only recorded the maximum number of positive cases as compared to rest of the districts in the region, it has topped the chart in case of deaths also with 35 fatalities in the last 25 days.
As per the officials, no COVID death had so far taken place in Samba district.
Of total 60 deaths in the Jammu region, the official said, “35 died in Jammu district, 4 in Udhampur, 5 in Rajouri, 2 in Doda, 5 in Kathua, 1 in Kishtwar, 4 in Poonch, 2 in Ramban and 2 in Reasi district.”
“Majority of COVID infected persons had co-morbidity and they were suffering from severe illness or they were aged,” an official added while saying that the situation was being monitored by the authorities in a coordinated manner with the civil administration.
Today only, Jammu district recorded five deaths including one at DRDO Jammu and another resident of Nowshera (Rajouri) also died here, thus taking the toll to 6 in a single day. In all, the region reported seven deaths today.
An official said, “One person from Nowshera, a youth from Bishnah, another man from R S Pura, one person from Paloura and a resident of Gandhi Nagar were undergoing treatment at GMC Jammu’s COVID care ward.”
However, they could not survive deadly infection, the official added.
The official said, “Of these, four infected persons from Gandhi Nagar, Nowshera, RS Pura and Paloura were fully vaccinated (had taken both the doses).”
A 26-year old youth from Bishnah was admitted to the GMC Jammu hospital after he suffered injuries in a road mishap.
“During his treatment, he tested positive for COVID-19. However, he could not survive. He died of COVID-19 infection today,” the official added.
Meanwhile, an 82-year old man also died of COVID-19 at DRDO Bhagwati Nagar (Jammu) after he developed severe complications.
“He was admitted to the DRDO Hospital on January 21 and since then, he had been on a ventilator,” said an official.
The official said that the deceased was a chain smoker and had problems related to hypertension. “His co-morbid conditions proved fatal for him,” he added.