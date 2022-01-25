60 die of COVID-19 in Jammu region in January

Yesterday, the health department had recorded as many as 1204 positive cases and the number included 20 travellers.

Jammu district has not only recorded the maximum number of positive cases as compared to rest of the districts in the region, it has topped the chart in case of deaths also with 35 fatalities in the last 25 days.

As per the officials, no COVID death had so far taken place in Samba district.

Of total 60 deaths in the Jammu region, the official said, “35 died in Jammu district, 4 in Udhampur, 5 in Rajouri, 2 in Doda, 5 in Kathua, 1 in Kishtwar, 4 in Poonch, 2 in Ramban and 2 in Reasi district.”