6,000 transit accommodations approved for Kashmiri migrants employed in Valley: MoS Rai to RS

New Delhi: The central government has approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees working in the Valley under a special package of the prime minister, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the government has acquired state land (including Khalsa Sarkar, Kahchrie, Shamilat, etc.,) measuring 2,359.45 hectares for various public purposes such as roads, railways, schools, playgrounds, parks, border fencing and industrial estates during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-2022 (up to June 2022).