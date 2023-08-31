62-day Amarnath Yatra concludes

Srinagar: The 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra culminated on Thursday as ‘Chhari Mubarak’, carried by a group of sadhus and devotees led by its custodian Mahant Deepindra Giri, arrived at Amarnath cave shrine in the early hours of Thursday for day-long prayers.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, who supervised the security arrangements for the yatra in Kashmir division said that the yatra was incident free and peaceful.

“All the stakeholders played an outstanding role during the yatra,” he said. “J&K Police and all security agencies exhibited excellent synergy during the yatra. Besides security forces, people extended their full cooperation during the entire yatra.”

The ADGP Kashmir credited people and all stakeholders for the peaceful yatra.

The Amarnath Yatra holds immense significance as a pilgrimage for Hindi devotees who wish to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.

Annually, thousands of devotees participate in the Amarnath Yatra, which takes place between the months of June and August.

The yatra is organised by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

This year, the 62-day long yatra commenced on July 1, 2023, and culminated on Thursday.

The yatra commenced simultaneously for both routes — the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.