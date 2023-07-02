7 Amarnath yatris among 8 injured in Udhampur accident

Ramban: Seven Amarnath yatris and a cab driver were injured in an accident in Udhampur district on Sunday.

Police said that the driver of the cab (JK03D 2472) lost control over the wheel and the vehicle skidded off the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Mand, Tikri area of Udampur and rolled into a roadside drain, leaving seven yatris of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the driver of the vehicle injured.

Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel deployed for the security purpose of the Amarnath Yatra on the highway immediately started the rescue operation and shifted the injured to Sub Health Center (SHC) Tikri.