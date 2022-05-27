7 Army soldiers killed in Ladakh road accident

New Delhi: Seven soldiers of the Army were killed and 19 injured in Ladakh's Tuktuk sector on Friday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

The accident took place at around 9 am at a place located about 25 km from Thoise, they said, adding that the injured have been shifted to the Command Hospital in Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula district.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Army chief General Manoj Pande following the tragic incident. General Pande apprised Singh of the situation and the steps taken by the Army to save the lives of the injured soldiers.