7 dead, 3 injured in Kishtwar accident

Jammu: At least seven labourers died and three others were injured, two of them critically, when a vehicle carrying them rolled into a 300-feet deep gorge near the under-construction dam site at Dangdooru village in Dachan, Kishtwar on Wednesday.
The dead have been identified as Sudesh Singh, son of Karam Chand of Kythwara, Kashtigarh, Doda; Akhter Hussain, son of Muhammad Abbas of Pinjradi, Dangduroo; Abdul Rashid, son of Aziz Muhammad of Banjwar, Kishtwar; Mubashir Ahmad of Doda; Itwa, son of Mukand Singh of Jharkhand; Rahul, son of Sanjay Sahu of Siribria, Gumla, Jharkhand and Karan Kumar, son of Mohan Lal of Karur, Kishtwar.
Police said that the labourers were travelling in a vehicle (JK06 3095) towards the under-construction dam site.
However, the vehicle driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve and the vehicle skidded off the road.
“The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge leading to the on-spot death of seven labourers,” Police said. “Three others sustained multiple injuries.”
Locals immediately gathered in the area, and with the help of local Police, they shifted the injured to District Hospital Kishtwar.
Police said that of the three wounded persons, the condition of two was critical and the third one had sustained minor injuries.