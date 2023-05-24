7 dead, 3 injured in Kishtwar accident

Jammu: At least seven labourers died and three others were injured, two of them critically, when a vehicle carrying them rolled into a 300-feet deep gorge near the under-construction dam site at Dangdooru village in Dachan, Kishtwar on Wednesday.

The dead have been identified as Sudesh Singh, son of Karam Chand of Kythwara, Kashtigarh, Doda; Akhter Hussain, son of Muhammad Abbas of Pinjradi, Dangduroo; Abdul Rashid, son of Aziz Muhammad of Banjwar, Kishtwar; Mubashir Ahmad of Doda; Itwa, son of Mukand Singh of Jharkhand; Rahul, son of Sanjay Sahu of Siribria, Gumla, Jharkhand and Karan Kumar, son of Mohan Lal of Karur, Kishtwar.

Police said that the labourers were travelling in a vehicle (JK06 3095) towards the under-construction dam site.