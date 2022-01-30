7 deaths, 4615 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Seven people in J&K died due to COVID19 and 4615 tested positive, the J&K Government said today. The cumulative positivity rate stayed down below 6 per cent today.
In the 24 hours preceding the issue of the bulletin, the Government said, four residents of Jammu division and three residents of Kashmir division who were infected with COVID19 succumbed to the illness. In the past 30 days of January, 131 people infected with COVID19 have lost lives in J&K. The death toll of the Viral respiratory infection in the month of December 2021 was 52.
The casualties have more than doubled due to the Third Wave, the official figures reveal. Although the Third Wave caused by the Omicron variant is being considered mild, it has spiked the deaths due to a very high number of people getting infected.
The current hospitalisations of positive patients continued to be the same as on Saturday – 544. Of the 40270 active cases, only 1.3 percent were admitted in various Level 1 and Level 2 designated hospitals of the UT, the Government has said. Moreover, 89.2 percent of the dedicated beds were vacant.
Today, 4615 positive cases were logged in J&K – 3214 in Kashmir division and 1401 in Jammu division. District Srinagar, Jammu Budgam and Baramulla accounted for nearly 62 percent of cases reported from J&K.
While Srinagar had 889 new positives, Jammu district had 826. Budgam district had a spike and reported 663 new cases today. District Baramulla had 479 positives, Pulwama
69 , Kupwara 613 , Anantnag 244 , Bandipora 21 , Ganderbal 46 , Kulgam 159, Shopian 31, Reasi 18, Udhampur 151, Rajouri 45 , Doda 133 , Kathua 40 , Samba 46 , Poonch 35 , Kishtwar 59 and Ramban logged 48 fresh cases today.
Due to the previous day being a lockdown day, the cumulative COVID19 vaccinations fell down to 17144. Of these 5267 people were vaccinated in the 15-18 year age group, the dose being the first one, 10194 received the second dose in the 18 plus years age group and 1683 took the booster precautionary dose.
The number of recoveries exceeded the number of fresh cases today as well. The bulletin said 6557 people either completed their isolation period or were discharged from hospitals.