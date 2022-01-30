7 deaths, 4615 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Seven people in J&K died due to COVID19 and 4615 tested positive, the J&K Government said today. The cumulative positivity rate stayed down below 6 per cent today.

In the 24 hours preceding the issue of the bulletin, the Government said, four residents of Jammu division and three residents of Kashmir division who were infected with COVID19 succumbed to the illness. In the past 30 days of January, 131 people infected with COVID19 have lost lives in J&K. The death toll of the Viral respiratory infection in the month of December 2021 was 52.