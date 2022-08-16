7 ITBP personnel dead, 31 injured in Pahalgam accident

Pahalgam: Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel lost their lives while 31 others suffered injuries when a bus they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road and crashed in a fast-flowing river in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Tuesday.

The tragedy occurred at around 10 am near the Frislan Zig Mour when the driver lost control over the wheel and the vehicle plunged into the river.

“The bus plummeted 250 feet down the road and crashed into a stream,” said an official.

According to the official, the bus was on its way to Pahalgam camp from Chandanwari and 41 security personnel including two J&K policemen were onboard when the accident occurred.

Immediately after the accident, SDRF teams, and officials from civil and Police administration launched a massive rescue operation.