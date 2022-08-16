7 ITBP personnel dead, 31 injured in Pahalgam accident

Pahalgam: Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel lost their lives while 31 others suffered injuries when a bus they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road and crashed in a fast-flowing river in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Tuesday.
The tragedy occurred at around 10 am near the Frislan Zig Mour when the driver lost control over the wheel and the vehicle plunged into the river.
“The bus plummeted 250 feet down the road and crashed into a stream,” said an official.
According to the official, the bus was on its way to Pahalgam camp from Chandanwari and 41 security personnel including two J&K policemen were onboard when the accident occurred.
Immediately after the accident, SDRF teams, and officials from civil and Police administration launched a massive rescue operation.
A fleet of ambulances blaring sirens rushed to the spot and evacuated the injured to a nearby medical facility.
“Seven personnel died of their injuries while at least 31 suffered injuries,” said the official.
He said that after receiving first aid at a nearby medical facility, the injured were shifted to GMC Anantnag.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singal said that following the accident, the medical teams at GMC Anantnag, District Hospital Anantnag, and SDH Seer were put on a high alert.
DG ITBP S L Thosan said that seven ITBP soldiers lost their lives in the accident while eight soldiers with critical injuries were airlifted to Srinagar.
“Others are being treated at a hospital in Anantnag,” he said.
A senior BSF official said that the accident occurred due to brake failure.
The deceased personnel were identified as Head Constable GT Dula Singh of Manihal Aji Patti, Taran Taran, Punjab; Constable GT MED Subash Barwal of Shahpora, Dod Sekhar Rajasthan; Constable Amit Kumar of Bara Bundhela, Uttar Pradesh; Constable GD D Raja Shekhar of Deva Patla, Kadapa, Andra Pradesh; Constable WT Abiraj of Kehmtrali, Surajgarh Bihar; Constable Dinesh Singh Bora of Bhurmunni Pithorgarh, Uttrakhand and Sandeep Kumar of Takuchek, Domana, Jammu.