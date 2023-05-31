7 junior scale JKAS officers posted as State Tax officers in Kashmir

Jammu: The government Wednesday recalled seven Junior Scale officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), working in different departments, and placed their services at the disposal of the Finance Department.

They will be posted as State Taxes Officers in the Kashmir division.

As per GAD order, these officers included Mohd Azhar Lone, Junior Scale JKAS, CDPO, ICDS Project, Budgam; Shokath Ahmad Shoketh, Junior Scale JKAS, DSWO, Shopian; Mehraj-ud-din Wani, Junior Scale JKAS, Project Manager, DIC, Bandipora; Muzamal Zaman, Junior Scale JKAS, Project Manager, DIC, Poonch; Amir-ul-Haq Nath, Junior Scale JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Pulwama; Aadil Yousuf Wani, Junior Scale JKAS, Assistant Director, Handicrafts, Kulgam and Mohd Younis, Junior Scale JKAS, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Ganderbal.

“In the interest of administration, these Junior Scale officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service are hereby recalled and their services are placed at the disposal of the Finance Department for their posting as State Taxes Officers in Kashmir division,” GAD order read.