7 militants killed, 1 captured alive along LoC in 7 days: Army

Uri: General Officer Commanding (GOC), 19 Infantry division, Major General Virendra Vats, on Tuesday said that seven militants were killed while one was captured alive in multiple counter-infiltration operations along the Line of Control in Uri in the last seven days.
The top army official said that the seven militants were killed in multiple infiltration attempts in last seven days at Gohalan, Hathlanga and Salamabad Nallah in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
He said huge arms and ammunition which include 7 AK series rifle, 9 pistols and revolvers, 18 grenades besides Indian and Pakistani currency were recovered during the operation.
The captured militant has been identified as Ali Babar Patra, 19, son of late Muhammad Lateef, a resident of district Okara, Punjab Pakistan.
The top army official said that “in the recent time a huge movement on the launching pad across the
border is being noticed suggesting desperation on the part of Pakistan to disturb prevailing peace across Kashmir”.
“The recent infiltration attempts suggest that Pakistan is desperate to disturb peace in Kashmir. The prevailing peace across Kashmir has frustrated Pakistan with the result it is desperate to send as many infiltrators as possible,” he added.
He said that the alert troops on September 18 noticed the movement of infiltrators. “After being challenged, the infiltrating militants opened fire, triggering a gun battle. The infiltrating group comprised six infiltrators.”
He added: “During the firefight, four terrorists who were on the Pakistani side of the fence took advantage of the dense foliage and darkness and returned back to Pakistani side. While two of the militants succeeded in sneaking to this side. Following their infiltration, additional forces were deployed in the area and a cordon was launched in that particular area,” the GOC said.
He said the two militants “had taken shelter in a Nallah at Slamabad, Uri, which is the same route which was adopted by militants in a suicide attack at Uri Garrison in 2016.”
“Despite desperate attempts by the hiding terrorists to escape from the cordon, the troops foiled their attempt and on September 26, a contact was established with the hiding terrorists, resulting in the gunfight. During the ensuing gunfight, one of the terrorists was killed while another terrorist repeatedly pleaded for life and surrendered before the army,” the army commander said.
While giving details of the captured militant, the top army official said that the surrendered militant revealed that he had been trained at a training camp at Gaddi Habibullah Muzaffrabad in PaK.
He further said that the captured militant revealed that he was trained by the LeT militant outfit at the camp for three weeks and after completing his arms training, he was sent back to home but was recalled recently and assigned task of crossing LoC and thereafter handing over arms and ammunition at Pattan in north Kashmir.
“Although captured terrorist revealed of being assigned to drop arms at Pattan, but, the recoveries suggests that arms were meant for some big strike and merely not dropping at some location in Pattan,” the army officer said.
The GOC said, “Infiltrators were assisted by three porters in Pakistan who had carried supply up to the fence in Pakistan”.
He said the movement of so many people on the opposite side of border at Jabbri post, cannot happen without the accomplice of Pakistan army.
CAPTURED MILITANT SPEAKS
The captured militant while interacting with the media said that he was orphaned at a young age. He said after struggling for his livelihood, he joined a factory at Sialkot Pakistan where he came in contact with an ISI operative.
“The ISI operative introduced me to ISI officials and after luring me with handsome amount, I was asked to join a training camp at Gaddi Habibullah in PaK,” said captured militant, Ali Babar.
He said after completing three weeks training, he was given Rs 20,000 and asked that he will be paid Rs 30,000, later after completing the task. He said he was later asked to go back to his home.
“Around 9 persons were trained at the camp. I was recalled recently and given task of crossing the border with arms and ammunition along with five other militants. However, soon after crossing the border, the Indian army challenged us which resulted in the gunfight.
“Four of us returned back, however, I along with another militant Anas Bhai, landed on this side of the border.
“After Indian army encircled us, a gunfight broke out in which Anas Bhai was killed. However, I sought mercy and surrendered before the army, which army accepted and took me in to custody.”
While showing gratitude to the army, he said he was well treated by the army and not harmed at all.
He wished to return back and start a peaceful life. “I was misguided, which resulted in my captivity. I wish and hope that I will once again start living a peaceful life with my family,” said Ali Babar.