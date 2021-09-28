7 militants killed, 1 captured alive along LoC in 7 days: Army

“Despite desperate attempts by the hiding terrorists to escape from the cordon, the troops foiled their attempt and on September 26, a contact was established with the hiding terrorists, resulting in the gunfight. During the ensuing gunfight, one of the terrorists was killed while another terrorist repeatedly pleaded for life and surrendered before the army,” the army commander said.

While giving details of the captured militant, the top army official said that the surrendered militant revealed that he had been trained at a training camp at Gaddi Habibullah Muzaffrabad in PaK.

He further said that the captured militant revealed that he was trained by the LeT militant outfit at the camp for three weeks and after completing his arms training, he was sent back to home but was recalled recently and assigned task of crossing LoC and thereafter handing over arms and ammunition at Pattan in north Kashmir.

“Although captured terrorist revealed of being assigned to drop arms at Pattan, but, the recoveries suggests that arms were meant for some big strike and merely not dropping at some location in Pattan,” the army officer said.

The GOC said, “Infiltrators were assisted by three porters in Pakistan who had carried supply up to the fence in Pakistan”.

He said the movement of so many people on the opposite side of border at Jabbri post, cannot happen without the accomplice of Pakistan army.