7 persons injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar: Seven persons received minor injuries after militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Hari Singh High Street area of Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the grenade thrower has been arrested.
Among the injured, police said included a police officer posted in the Anti-Corruption wing of J&K police.
“Terrorist hurled a grenade on a police vehicle when a speculative CASO was going on in the area,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir adding that they managed to escape from the spot.
“Seven persons received minor injuries,” the officer said.
The officer said a search operation was carried out in the area, however, no one was arrested from the spot. “We did not retaliate as a large number of commuters were present in the area,” police said. The incident created panic in the entire area and people rushed towards safer places.
Soon after the incident, security forces in large numbers arrived in the Lal Chowk area and carried out random frisking. Reports of security beefed up were also received from other parts of the city.
“At about 3:25 pm, unknown terrorists hurled a grenade upon a Police vehicle near Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar. In this terror incident, however, few civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, besides causing minor damage to the police vehicle,” police said here. “All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, and from there they were discharged after required treatment,” police said.
“Senior Police officers immediately reached the terror crime spot,” police said adding that area has been cordoned and searches were carried out in the area.
“Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress,” police said. “Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” police said.
Later in the evening IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the grenade thrower was arrested.”@SrinagarPolice arrested grenade thrower who was involved in today’s terror incident at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured. #Investigation is going on: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in a Tweet.
Later in another Tweet, Police revealed the identity of the person, saying he had hurled the grenade and was arrested. “Chronic stone pelter Aijaz Wani S/O Fayaz Wani R/O Fatehkadal, Srinagar lobbed a grenade on civilians in which a few civilians got injured, arrested. Investigation is going on: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice.”