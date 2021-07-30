70 cases of Delta Plus variant found in India, Lok Sabha told

New Delhi: Seventy cases of coronavirus Delta Plus variant were found in genome sequencing by INSACOG, a grouping of 28 laboratories involved in the task, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said so far, 58,240 samples of SARS-CoV2 have been sequenced in the country and of these, 46,124 were analysed.

A majority of these samples -- 17,169 -- were of Delta variant, Singh said.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV2 was behind the deadly second wave in the country that killed thousands and infected lakhs from March to May. It is also driving the pandemic in different parts of the world. This variant of coronavirus was first detected in India.

There were 4,172 cases of the Alpha variant, followed by 217 of Beta and just one of Gamma.

“A total of 70 Delta Plus strains have been found as on 23.07.2021,” Singh said.