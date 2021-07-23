71 lakh anti-Covid jabs administered in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has seemingly overcome the hesitancy among the masses towards Covid-19 vaccination as over 71 lakh jabs have been administered in a span of a few months. J&K’s Health department, which oversees the vaccination drive, has revealed that over 57 lakh Covid jabs have been administered in the age group of 45-year and above while over 14 lakh jabs have been administered in the age group of 18-44 years.

As per the details shared by the Health department, over 57.26 lakh vaccination doses have been administered among the above 45-year age group, including healthcare and frontline workers.

The vaccination drive among this age group started on January 16.

While over 14 lakh vaccination doses have been administered among people in the age group of 18-44 years, the number of Covid jabs among this age group is lower as the Government of India started the vaccination drive in J&K for below 45-year age group from June 1.

In J&K, 12 districts - Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Bandipora, Shopian, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama Jammu, Rajouri, Samba and Poonch have achieved the target of 100 percent vaccination in the age group of above 45-year.

In Kashmir division barring Srinagar and Kupwara, all other eight districts have also achieved the 100 percent target of vaccination among age group of over 45 years.