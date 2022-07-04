7282 pilgrims leave Jammu for cave shrine

Of these, 5,866 are males, 1,206 females, 22 children, 179 sadhus and nine sadhvis, they said.

They said 2,901 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave in 150 vehicles around 3.40 am followed by the second convoy of 182 vehicles carrying 4,381 pilgrims for Pahalgam.

The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced on June 30 from the twin base camps -- Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.