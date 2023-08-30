73,000 devotees visit Shankaracharya temple

Srinagar: The Shankaracharya temple here in Srinagar in the banks of world famous Dal Lake recorded the footfall of around 73,000 devotees on Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrated with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The special prayers were held at the temple where a huge rush of devotees was witnessed in the morning.

Devotees from different parts of the country were seen waiting in long queues at the famous Shankaracharya Temple.

“I am very happy to be here on Raksha Bandhan. The administration here is very helpful as they had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees today at the temple. The transportation facility was also made available for us,” said Sushama Devi, a devotee from Uttar Pradesh.