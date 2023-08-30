73,000 devotees visit Shankaracharya temple

Srinagar: The Shankaracharya temple here in Srinagar in the banks of world famous Dal Lake recorded the footfall of around 73,000 devotees on Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrated with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
The special prayers were held at the temple where a huge rush of devotees was witnessed in the morning.
Devotees from different parts of the country were seen waiting in long queues at the famous Shankaracharya Temple.
“I am very happy to be here on Raksha Bandhan. The administration here is very helpful as they had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees today at the temple. The transportation facility was also made available for us,” said Sushama Devi, a devotee from Uttar Pradesh.
“Every year, I visit Kashmir for this festival, but this year, the devotees have come in huge numbers,” said Pandit Arun Kumar from Assam.
“I sell jewellery items here and I visit the temple every year. I always find peace whenever I visit Shankaracharya temple here," said Manoj, another devotee.
Head preacher and caretaker at Shankaracharya temple, J L Singh said that the rush of devotees had been increasing with each passing year.
He said nearly 73,000 devotees visited the temple to attend the special prayers from early morning till late evening hours.
“Adequate arrangements were put in place by the administration,” he said. KNO