73rd Republic Day celebrations culminate with Beating Retreat ceremony

Jammu: To mark the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations-2022, the customary Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Maulana Azad Stadium here on Saturday evening. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest for the ceremony.

During the beating retreat ceremony, marching Bands of Armed Forces were displayed and the inspiring tunes of Brass bands and Pipe drum bands of the Army, BSF, and J&K Police were performed on the slow and quick strathspey.