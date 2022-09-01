74% HOUSING SATISFACTION FOR CAPF SOLDIERS BY 2024 | Govt committed to take care of jawans, their families: Amit Shah

As he launched a new online portal for them that aims to increase the chances of finding government accommodation by widening the available pool of homes, Shah said that the Home Ministry had started working on this subject as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014 and he had repeatedly said that it was the responsibility of the elected government of the day to take care of the families of the soldiers who guard the frontiers of the country and render other internal security duties round-the-clock.

“The new portal will allow CAPF personnel to find houses among themselves rather than just looking for accommodation within the force,” he said. “I am told that in many places the houses are vacant, and with this new facility we will see the housing satisfaction ratio for the personnel going up by 13 percent.”

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh, who spoke before Shah to give an overview of the new facility, said as per the current data about 19 percent of houses were vacant in CAPFs and through this portal, a soldier of one force could seek a house available with the other force. The CAPFs comprise the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, and SSB, apart from the Assam Rifles.