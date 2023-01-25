74TH REPUBLIC DAY | On this day in 1950, country’s architects embarked on journey to create society based on justice, brotherhood, equality: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday extended his greetings and felicitations to the people on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “I extend warm greetings to all. I convey my special greetings to members of J&K Police, armed forces, CAPFs, and emergency responders. I also wish and congratulate all our sportspersons who have participated and won laurels for J&K.”
He said that on this day in 1950, by adopting the values and ideals enshrined in the constitution, the architects of the country embarked on a journey to create a society based on justice, brotherhood and equality.
“This seven-decade-long developmental journey is a living example of our inclusive ideology, national unity, hard work, and dynamism,” the LG said. “We pay tribute to the farmers, scientists, engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers, tribals, litterateurs, artists, businessmen, workers, youth and women who have infused new energy into J&K and ensured inclusive and sustainable development.”
He also paid homage to the founding fathers and the freedom fighters, who made supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country.