75 deaths in J&K during last 23 days

Srinagar: Driven by the Omicron variant, the third COVID Wave has recorded the highest ever spike of cases and with it, the number of deaths reported too is witnessing an increase in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the details accessed by Greater Kashmir, since the beginning of January, the UT has recorded 73 COVID-related deaths. What is more worrying is the fact that the number of deaths has witnessed an increase. On January 1, the total number of COVID induced deaths in J&K was 4530 which went up to 4605 as of January 23.
Since January 13, with a span of 10 days, J&K recorded 53 deaths, implying on average 5 persons a day have died due to viral respiratory illness in the UT during this period. In the last two days, 7 deaths each were reported across J&K.
Of total deaths in J&K, 2331 persons have died in Kashmir due to viral illness and 2199 in the Jammu division.
Jammu district has recorded the highest number of fatalities, 1157 persons have succumbed there. In Srinagar COVID related deaths recorded so far stand at 883. Baramulla has recorded 291 deaths, Budgam 217 deaths, Pulwama 195, Kupwara 167, Anantnag 208, Bandipora 111, Ganderbal 82, Kulgam 118, and Shopian 59.
As per the medicos, all these figures add to the fact that people should not take the COVID virus lightly.
“We have time and again reiterated that there is no need to take this virus lightly, every day we are witnessing deaths, Even if Omicron is mild there is no need to lower our guard as we don't know how many it will infect. People are dying due to COVID and it's a reality," said spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq.
“People who are taking it lightly and aren’t following COVID Appropriate Behavior and transmitting the viruses to others which includes vulnerable people can prove dangerous,” he said adding that even when people are saying that it is mild, there are dozens of patients who are on oxygen so people shouldn’t remain complacent at this stage,” he said.
Senior Critical Care Expert, Dr Showkat Shah said " this variant has higher infectivity rate, for last two days we are recording over 6000 COVID cases, the number active cases are increasing too. We must not take it lightly and follow all COVID-related protocols to prevent the spread of the virus."