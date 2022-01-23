75 deaths in J&K during last 23 days

Srinagar: Driven by the Omicron variant, the third COVID Wave has recorded the highest ever spike of cases and with it, the number of deaths reported too is witnessing an increase in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the details accessed by Greater Kashmir, since the beginning of January, the UT has recorded 73 COVID-related deaths. What is more worrying is the fact that the number of deaths has witnessed an increase. On January 1, the total number of COVID induced deaths in J&K was 4530 which went up to 4605 as of January 23.