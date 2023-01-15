75TH ARMY DAY | Continue to work for peace, stability: GOC 15 Corps to soldiers

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) Lt Gen A D S Aujla Sunday asked the troops to continue working towards peace and stability in Kashmir.
A Defence statement issued here said that laying wreath at the Chinar War Memorial on the occasion of 75th Army Day, the Lt Gen Aujla in his address exhorted all ranks of the Chinar Corps “to take inspiration from the devotion, resoluteness, and sacrifices of the brave hearts and be prepared for all future challenges”.
During his interaction, he conveyed his good wishes for continued success to all ranks, veterans, defence civilian employees, and families of Chinar Corps. Lt Gen Aujla also complimented the awardees for their outstanding service to the nation.
The Defence statement said that the Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 in recognition of Field Marshal K M Cariappa's (then a Lieutenant General) taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949.