75TH ARMY DAY | Continue to work for peace, stability: GOC 15 Corps to soldiers

During his interaction, he conveyed his good wishes for continued success to all ranks, veterans, defence civilian employees, and families of Chinar Corps. Lt Gen Aujla also complimented the awardees for their outstanding service to the nation.

The Defence statement said that the Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 in recognition of Field Marshal K M Cariappa's (then a Lieutenant General) taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949.