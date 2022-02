77 DySPs transferred, posted; 10 given additional charge

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday ordered the transfers and postings of 77 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) while ten others were given an additional charge. Meanwhile, one post of DySP from overall reserve is also attached with DPO Srinagar for drawal of salary of ASP Gaurav Sikarwar till his return from training.

As per order, the Deputy Superintendents who have been transferred with immediate effect included DySP SSG J&K Noor-ul-Hassan has been transferred and posted as DySP Social Media CID Headquarters; DySP JKAP-9th Bn Mushtaq Ahmad Wani has been transferred and posted as DySP Arms/Ammunition PHQ; DYSP IR-14th Bn Mohammad Ayoub Zargar has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-5th Bn.