‘77% eligible population vaccinated in J&K’

Srinagar: J&K Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the preparations being put in place to mitigate the COVID situation in the UT through extensive COVID related trainings.

So far, Jammu and Kashmir has vaccinated 77% of its eligible population by administering over 1 crore doses without any reported case of severe complications.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Commissioner/ Secretary GAD, CEO Ayushman Bharat, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Director Family Welfare, along with concerned officers participated in the meeting.

It was informed that to contain the COVID spread and mitigate the disease, Jammu and Kashmir has adopted a robust mechanism for proper training of associated manpower based on operational guidelines of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. Extensive trainings on core principles of infection prevention; donning and doffing of PPE kits; surface disinfection; vaccination protocols; vaccination for pregnant and lactating mothers; and bio-medical waste management have been imparted to the health care professionals in a phased manner.