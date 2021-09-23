‘77% eligible population vaccinated in J&K’

Srinagar: J&K Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the preparations being put in place to mitigate the COVID situation in the UT through extensive COVID related trainings.
So far, Jammu and Kashmir has vaccinated 77% of its eligible population by administering over 1 crore doses without any reported case of severe complications.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Commissioner/ Secretary GAD, CEO Ayushman Bharat, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Director Family Welfare, along with concerned officers participated in the meeting.
It was informed that to contain the COVID spread and mitigate the disease, Jammu and Kashmir has adopted a robust mechanism for proper training of associated manpower based on operational guidelines of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. Extensive trainings on core principles of infection prevention; donning and doffing of PPE kits; surface disinfection; vaccination protocols; vaccination for pregnant and lactating mothers; and bio-medical waste management have been imparted to the health care professionals in a phased manner.
So far, 7,262 vaccinators and medical officers have been trained through 203 training sessions held across the Union territory. Additionally, various refresher trainings, online portal trainings, eVINAE cascade trainings, and bridge trainings have been organized to purposefully train the Chief Medical Officers, vaccinators, cold chain handlers, ANMs, ASHA workers, and other block-level healthcare workers.
Special emphasis has been laid to train the healthcare professionals particularly in home isolation tracking, micro containment zone testing and surveillance, symptomatic identification, subsequent referral to higher medical facilities, and operationalization of Panchayat-level COVID care centres.
Further, the Health Department also organized various trainings on oxygen consumption and management for ICU staff, besides imparting training to hospital-level technicians to suitably operate various oxygen generation plants.
The Chief Secretary mentioned the vulnerability of children to COVID infection and urged the Department to roll out suitable training modules for medical and paramedical staff to optimally manage pediatric wards and ICUs, besides developing Divisional Pediatric Centre of Excellence both at GMC Jammu and Srinagar.
Additionally, the National Health Mission was asked to continue with the COVID-dedicated IEC campaign to generate mass awareness on various preventive measures and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.