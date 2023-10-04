77.62% voter turnout in LAHDC-Kargil election

Kargil: Polling for the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil was held on Wednesday to elect 26 new councilors for LAHDC-Kargil and at the end of the day, 77.62 percent voter turnout was recorded.

This was the first election in Kargil after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into J&K Union Territory and Ladakh Union Territory.

The polling started at 8 am with voters turning to cast their votes at all the polling stations across the Kargil district and surrounding villages.

The polling ended at 4 pm.

EVMs were for the first time used in the LAHDC-Kargil elections so that no voter was left behind.

Women and youth turned out in large numbers at most polling booths. As per the officials, a total of 77.62 percent of voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 85 candidates who are in the fray.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kargil Shrikant Balasaheb Suse who is also the district election authority told Greater Kashmir that the election for 5th LAHDC-Kargil concluded peacefully and smoothly.

As per the officials, the Saliskote constituency recorded the highest 90.7 percent of polling while the Padum Zanskar constituency witnessed the lowest 69.03 percent voting.