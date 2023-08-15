77th Independence Day| Need to uproot corruption, dynasty politics: PM Modi

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that to make India a developed nation by 2047, the three ills of corruption, dynasty politics, and appeasement need to be abolished from the system.

Literally seeking a mandate for the next five years with the Lok Sabha elections just eight months away, PM Modi in his Independence Day address from the historic ramparts of Red Fort, said that it was important to have a performance oriented government at the helm to achieve the dream of a developed nation.

“When I came to you in 2014, I promised you a performance based government. In 2019, performance brought me back, and the next 25 years is a period of fulfilling the dreams of a developed nation. So next year on Independence Day, I will lay down before you the roadmap for a developed nation, as I live and dream for you, as I have come from among you all. I cannot see your dreams remaining unfulfilled, as I strive to work for you as a worker and as your companion,” he said.

Emphasising on the need to abolish corruption, the PM said, “It is important to instill in ourselves a feeling of hatred towards corruption, just like we have for garbage. We need to root it out of our system.”

He said that he would keep fighting against corruption as it was the biggest enemy of development.