79 foreigners among 172 terrorists active in J&K: Army

The data for January to March 2022 revealed that a total of 15 local men joined the militancy.

Two infiltration bids, one each in Kashmir and Jammu zones, were foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) this year, the Army said, referring to the infiltration bids foiled in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, and Poonch in the Jammu region in January.

While one Pakistani terrorist was killed and another captured alive in Kupwara during the failed infiltration bid on the first day of the new year, an attempt by a group of terrorists to infiltrate into this side from across the border in the Poonch district was foiled the next day.