7th round of Live Public Grievance Hearing| LG for quality disposal of every genuine public grievance

Government has brought transparency and accountability in the system through several reformative interventions. All the officials of the administration must ensure that the public grievances are redressed in the shortest possible time, the Lt Governor said.

On the grievance of Danish Mattu from Srinagar, regarding the allotment of shops by SMC, the Lt Governor directed the Commissioner SMC to resolve the issue, fix responsibility for the unnecessary delay, and take appropriate action against erring officials.

Manzoor Ahmad Wani from Pulwama while projecting his grievance regarding the commencement of work on a Stadium sanctioned for his village, informed with satisfaction that its work has been started a few days back after lodging the grievance on JK-IGRAMS.

Similarly, on the grievance of Vijay Kumar Sharma of Hiranagar, Kathua pertaining to the inclusion of left out eligible beneficiaries in PMAY-Urban Scheme, the Lt Governor issued directions to Divisional Commissioner Jammu and DC Kathua to address the matter on priority basis by holding a special camp within a week.

Giving details on the grievance put forth by Mudasir Ketoch from Ramban, regarding low voltage and power cuts in Village Parnot-B, Deputy Commissioner Ramban informed the chair that the work for upgradation of the transformer has been incorporated after Back to Village 3 programme, and the issue will be resolved soon.

The Lt Governor directed the DC to ensure that there are no illegal power connections in the said village which could be one of the reasons for overload and low voltage.

While enquiring about the action taken report on the grievances put forth in the previous LG’s Mulaqaat, the Lt Governor was apprised of the same by the respective DCs.

The Lt Governor also expressed satisfaction on the high rate of disposal of District-wise and department-wise grievances.

Pertinently, revamping the grievance redressal mechanism of JKIGRAMS and making the governance system truly accountable, responsive, and vibrant, the UT Government had started the unique initiative of LG’s Mulaqaat in March this year, which provides feedback directly from the applicants on the resolution of public grievances and also gives them a platform to project their issues and concerns to the Lt Governor.

Rehana Batul Commissioner/Secretary Public Grievances gave a detailed overview of the overall functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS).

She also briefed the Lt Governor about the progress on disposal of grievances from March 2021 to August 2021.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SPs, and other senior officers of the various government departments and agencies remained present throughout the interaction, in person, and through virtual mode.