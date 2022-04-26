8 CRPF troopers injured in Shopian accident

Shopian: At least 8 CRPF troopers suffered injuries after their vehicle collided with a truck in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday afternoon.
A police official said that a CRPF vehicle of 178 Battalion collided with a truck in Sofipora Zainapora village of the district leaving 8 CRPF personnel injured.
The injured personnel, according to the official, were immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
The official identified the injured personnel as Abishak Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar , Kamal Singh, Oma Sharma, Ashutosh Panday, B.Patil and Tabum Mandal.