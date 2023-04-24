8 days on, Srinagar-Kargil road remains shut

An official said that no traffic movement was allowed on Zojila Pass on Monday as well due to snow accumulation and shooting stones at several places adding that the snow clearance work was going on.

Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police said that Zojila Pass would remain closed for traffic movement on April 25 on Tuesday in view of the snow accumulation and avalanches at multiple places along the Srinagar-Kargil road.

Hundreds of vehicles including trucks and passenger vehicles are stranded on both sides of the highway for the last 8 days.