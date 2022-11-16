8 dead in Kishtwar accident

Ramban: Eight persons died on the spot after a cab in which they were travelling on a link road in Marwah area of Kishtwar plunged into Alasyard Nallah near village Richel on Wednesday.

The vehicle was heading to village Renie from Marwah when the vehicle plunged into Renie Nalla at 5:45 pm.

The Police report said a cab (JK14-A 7482) on its way to village Renie, on Alasyar link road skidded off the road and fell into Renie Nalla resulting in the death of eight persons including four women dying on the spot.