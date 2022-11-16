8 dead in Kishtwar accident

Ramban: Eight persons died on the spot after a cab in which they were travelling on a link road in Marwah area of Kishtwar plunged into Alasyard Nallah near village Richel on Wednesday.
The vehicle was heading to village Renie from Marwah when the vehicle plunged into Renie Nalla at 5:45 pm.
The Police report said a cab (JK14-A 7482) on its way to village Renie, on Alasyar link road skidded off the road and fell into Renie Nalla resulting in the death of eight persons including four women dying on the spot.
They said soon after the incident, a Police team from Police Station Marwah, locals, and Army stationed in the area rushed to the spot for carrying out rescue operation to retrieve the bodies.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said that the bodies were being retrieved from the gorge.
However, Police said that the bodies were shifted to CHC Marwah for identification.
Police identified the deceased persons as Muhammad Amin, 25, son of Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh of Changer Marwah, Muhammad Irfan, 20, son of Muhammad Ramzan Hajab of Qadarna.
The driver of the vehicle Umar Gani, 23, son of Abdul Gani Shah of Nawpachi,
Muhammad Afaq, 35, son of Bashir Ahmed of Dachhan, Safura Banu, 15, daughter of Ghulam Rasool of Anjer Marwah, Muzamila Banu, 22, daughter of Zahoor Ahmad Malik of Yeerdu, Aasia Banu, 21, daughter of Muhammad Younis of Yeerdu, and Mosin Banu, 20, daughter of Ghulam Rasool of Anjer.
Police registered an FIR under Sections of 279, 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Marwah of Kishtwar for further investigations.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted: “Anguished over the loss of lives in road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Directed to district administration to provide all necessary assistance.”
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said eight persons died on the spot rescue operation was in progress to recover other persons.
He said that all possible assistance was being provided and further help needed would also be made available.
Singh also offered his condolences to bereaved families.