8 die in Doda, Ramban accidents

Bhaderwah/ Banihal: Eight persons died in three separate accidents in Doda and Ramban districts on Tuesday.
Five persons died while 12 others were critically injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off into a gorge in Bhaderwah area of Doda district, Police said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma said, “A vehicle (JK06 5071) carrying 17 people skidded off the road and rolled into a gorge near Guldanda area, 35 km from Bhaderwah town.”
He said that the vehicle was on its way to Bhaderwah from Bani, Kathua.
“When it reached near Guldanda meadow, the driver lost control over the wheel and the vehicle fell into a 250 feet deep gorge,” Sharma said.
He said that a group of tourists who saw the vehicle rolling down the hill raised an alarm following which locals along with Police started a rescue operation and shifted the 12 injured persons to Sub District Hospital (SSDH) Bhaderwah.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan and SSP Doda also reached the hospital at Bhaderwah.
Mahajan said that one of the seriously injured had been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda while another was being airlifted to Jammu.
“The exact reason of the accident is not known yet but when we talked to the injured driver, he said that the steering of the vehicle got loose, due to which the accident happened,” the DC said.
The dead persons have been identified as Ghulam Nabi, son of Muhammad Atta of Gundana, Vinod Kumar son of Mehar Chand of Monda Bhaderwah, Firdous Ahmad, son of Ghulam Ahmad of Basohli, Barkatullah Hajjam, son of Ghulam Muhammad Hajjam of Baboor Doda.
The identity of one of the deceased was not known.
The injured include Irshad Ahmad, 39, son of Abdul Ahad of Udaipur, Muhammad Abdullah, 40, son of Muhammad Naik of Gundana Doda, Sadiq Ali 24, son of Farooq Ahmad of Kondra, Naresh Kumar, 21, son of Madan Lal, Bilal Ahmad, 24, son of Ghulam Hassan of Gundana, Muhammad Shafiq Butt, 17, son of Abdul Aziz of Gundana, Rafiq Ahmad, 28, son of Abdul Rahi of Gundana, Tariq Irfan, 27, son of Farooq Ali of Nalthi Bhaderwah, Riaz Ahmad, 24, son of Manzoor Ali of Gundana, Nazish Ahmad, 35, of Doda, Nadeem, 25, son of Abdul Rashid of Doda, and Ashraf, 24, son of Manzoor Ahmad of Bhaderwah.
In another accident, one Javaid Ahmad died and four others sustained injuries when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the Bhalla area of Doda, Police said.
In yet another accident at Banihal, two persons died and one was injured in an accident at Roam Parri, 3 km ahead of Banihal.
SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that two persons died in this accident.
The ill-fated car (JK02N 1856) was returning to Ramsoo from Banihal town.
The car rolled down from the highway near Roam Parri near Banihal and plunged into a 200-meter deep gorge along Nallah Bishlari.
The dead passengers were cousins.
Officials said that soon after the news of the accident spread, locals from the nearby villages, Police and volunteers from Banihal reached the spot and started rescue operations.
Police said one person died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries on way to SDH Banihal.
Police identified the dead as Muhammad Afzal Malik, 32, son of Gul Muhammad Malik and Muhammad Azmat, 55, son of Abdul Rasheed Malik both residents of Sarbagni, Ramsoo. Police identified the injured as Afzal’s brother Shabir.
He was referred to GMC Anantnag from SDH Banihal.
The bodies were handed over to the families after legal formalities. Police registered an FIR No 171 under Sections 279, 337, and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Banihal. (With inputs from M M Parvaiz)