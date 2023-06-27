8 die in Doda, Ramban accidents

Bhaderwah/ Banihal: Eight persons died in three separate accidents in Doda and Ramban districts on Tuesday.

Five persons died while 12 others were critically injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off into a gorge in Bhaderwah area of Doda district, Police said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, SP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma said, “A vehicle (JK06 5071) carrying 17 people skidded off the road and rolled into a gorge near Guldanda area, 35 km from Bhaderwah town.”

He said that the vehicle was on its way to Bhaderwah from Bani, Kathua.

“When it reached near Guldanda meadow, the driver lost control over the wheel and the vehicle fell into a 250 feet deep gorge,” Sharma said.

He said that a group of tourists who saw the vehicle rolling down the hill raised an alarm following which locals along with Police started a rescue operation and shifted the 12 injured persons to Sub District Hospital (SSDH) Bhaderwah.