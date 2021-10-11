8 encounters in Jammu division this year so far

Srinagar: Jammu division has seen eight encounters this year so far. The encounter in Poonch district of Jammu on Monday is the biggest after Handwara and Keran encounters of last year.
The Handwara encounter took place in first week of May last year. During the encounter CO 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Company Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rakesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and Sub Inspector Shakeel Qazi were killed. Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were also killed in that encounter.
Earlier in April 2020, Army suffered five casualties in Keran Sector of Kupwara gunfight with militants. In 72 hour long operation five militants were also killed. This year the biggest operation along LoC took place in Uri Sector of Baramulla district in September. During over a week long operation four militants were killed in two separate face-offs.
In Jammu division, including today’s operation, eight gunfights have taken palace, mostly near LoC/IB.