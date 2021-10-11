8 encounters in Jammu division this year so far

Srinagar: Jammu division has seen eight encounters this year so far. The encounter in Poonch district of Jammu on Monday is the biggest after Handwara and Keran encounters of last year.

The Handwara encounter took place in first week of May last year. During the encounter CO 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Company Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rakesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and Sub Inspector Shakeel Qazi were killed. Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were also killed in that encounter.