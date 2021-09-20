8 IFS officers transferred

Jammu: J&K Forest, Ecology and Environment department on Monday ordered the transfers and postings of eight IFS officers with immediate effect.

As per order issued by Commissioner/Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment Sanjeev Verma, IAS, Neelu Gera, IFS, presently posted as Director, Environment, Ecology and Remote Sensing, J&K has been transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Pollution Control Committee vice Suresh Chugh, IFS.

She will take over as Chairman, J&K Pollution Control Committee after the superannuation of Suresh Chugh, IFS on September 30, 2021. She will hold additional charge of Director, Environment, Ecology and Remote Sensing, J&K, till further orders.

Shally Ranjan, IFS, presently posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (Settlement and Demarcation) has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (Ecotourism) relieving S K Gupta IFS Chief Wildlife Warden of the additional Charge. Samuel Changkija, IFS presently posted as Conservator of Forest, East Circle has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator of Forest (Settlement and Demarcation).

B Mohandas, IFS presently posted as Conservator of Forest, West Circle has been transferred and posted Conservator of Forest, East Circle vice Samuel Changkija, IFS. Vivek Verma, IFS presently on deputation as Additional CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra has been repatriated and posted as Conservator of Forest, West Circle vice B Mohandas, IFS.

Neelima Shah, IFS presently reporting for duties in the office of PCCF, J&K has been posted as DFO, Nowshera Forest Division vice Suresh Manda, IFS. Mohan Chowdhary, IFS presently posted as DFO, Poonch has been attached in the office of Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu. Suresh Manda, IFS presently posted as DFO, Nowshera Forest Division has been transferred and posted as DFO, Forest Division Poonch vice Mohan Chowdhary, IFS.