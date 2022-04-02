8 injured in Baramulla road accident

Baramulla: At least eight persons were injured after multiple vehicles collided with each other at Potkha in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
The injured, which include some minors, were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for injuries.
An official said that at least three vehicles, which include a gas cylinder-laden truck, Sumo and a Hyundai vehicle were involved in an accident at Potkha on Saturday morning.
He said following the mishap, eight persons who were travelling in a Sumo and a Hyundai vehicle suffered injuries.
“The injured persons have suffered multiple injuries,” said an official. “The condition of the injured persons is stable,” he added.