8 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: In a minor rejig in the civil administration, the J&K government Saturday ordered the transfers and postings of eight Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

Preeti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu, against an available vacancy, and Gias-ul-Haq, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gool, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Gool has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ramban, against an available vacancy.