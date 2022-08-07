8 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: In a minor rejig in the civil administration, the J&K government Saturday ordered the transfers and postings of eight Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
Preeti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu, against an available vacancy, and Gias-ul-Haq, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gool, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Gool has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ramban, against an available vacancy.
Sartaj Hussain, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir, against an available vacancy while Parvinder Kour, Deputy Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy.
Parveen Akhter, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD) has been posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Nagesh Singh, ETO, City Excise Range (North), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, relieving Sunil Kumar, Project Manager IWMP, Samba of the additional charge of the post.
Noor-ud-Din Bhat, CTO (Enforcement), Central has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Bandipore, against an available vacancy while Gurpinder Singh, State Taxes Officer in the office of Deputy Commissioner (Stamps), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch, against an available vacancy.