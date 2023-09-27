8 migrant labourers injured in Anantnag ‘concrete vibrator’ blast

Anantnag: An explosion in a “concrete vibrator” left eight migrant labourers injured in Larkipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

The blast occurred in a load carrier at around 9:30 am near a marketplace in Larkipora village, some 10 km from Anantnag town, with a loud boom, causing burn injuries to eight labourers from Bihar.

“The vehicle was carrying the labourers along with a ‘cement mix vibration machine’ when it suddenly detonated,” said an official.

He said that all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The official identified the injured as Chato Kumar, son of Soria Kumar; Param Jeet, son of Jitender; Bhawan Kumar, son of Mohan Kumar; Fiqan, son of Nanda Lal; Jiten, son of Nanda Reshi; Titu Kumar, son of Mahir Reshi; Matlesh Kumar, son of Ganesh Kumar; and Shan Kumar, son of Nanda Reshi.

Kashmir Zone Police took to X and posted: “An explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator, and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag. Eight labourers were injured with burn injuries. They are being treated at a hospital. All are stable. No terrorist angle was observed. The investigation has started.”