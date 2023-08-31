8 terrorists, aides absconding in TADA cases for 3 decades arrested in Doda: SIA

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA), the anti-terror arm of the J&K Police, has arrested eight absconding terrorists and their associates involved in serious crimes of terrorism and disruptive activities.

The SIA on Thursday said that the TADA cases were registered around three decades ago in different Police Stations of district Doda and chargesheeted in the TADA Court, Jammu.

"These absconding terrorists had managed to escape from the clutches of law for decades by going underground and remaining untraced for sometime and then resurfaced to enjoy normal family life at their native or some distant places. Some of these terrorist absconders have managed to get government services and contracts, others found engaged in private businesses and even working in the court," the SIA officials said here.

The arrested persons include Adil Farooq Faridi son of Abdul Ghani Faridi of House No 230, Sahidi Chowk Jammu (government employee presently posted in JKBOSE, Jammu); Muhammad Iqbal alias Javed, son of Sikander Khan of Asthan Mohalla, Doda; Mujahid Hussain alias Nisar Ahmad, son of Abdul Rasheed Gathwan of Asthan Mohalla, Doda; Tariq Hussain, son of Ghulam Ali Misger of Barshalla, Doda; Ishtiaq Ahmad Dev alias Ajaz, son of Muhammad Ayoub Dev of Sah Mohalla, Doda; Ajaz Ahmad alias Muhammad Iqbal, son of Abdul Rehman of Dandi Bhaderwah; Jameel Ahmad alias Jugnu alias Chika Khan, son of Faiz Ahmad of Kursari, Bhaderwah; and Ishfaq Ahmad, son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh of Bun Doda (working as writer in Court Complex Doda).