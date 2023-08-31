8 terrorists, aides absconding in TADA cases for 3 decades arrested in Doda: SIA

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA), the anti-terror arm of the J&K Police, has arrested eight absconding terrorists and their associates involved in serious crimes of terrorism and disruptive activities.
The SIA on Thursday said that the TADA cases were registered around three decades ago in different Police Stations of district Doda and chargesheeted in the TADA Court, Jammu.
"These absconding terrorists had managed to escape from the clutches of law for decades by going underground and remaining untraced for sometime and then resurfaced to enjoy normal family life at their native or some distant places. Some of these terrorist absconders have managed to get government services and contracts, others found engaged in private businesses and even working in the court," the SIA officials said here.
The arrested persons include Adil Farooq Faridi son of Abdul Ghani Faridi of House No 230, Sahidi Chowk Jammu (government employee presently posted in JKBOSE, Jammu); Muhammad Iqbal alias Javed, son of Sikander Khan of Asthan Mohalla, Doda; Mujahid Hussain alias Nisar Ahmad, son of Abdul Rasheed Gathwan of Asthan Mohalla, Doda; Tariq Hussain, son of Ghulam Ali Misger of Barshalla, Doda; Ishtiaq Ahmad Dev alias Ajaz, son of Muhammad Ayoub Dev of Sah Mohalla, Doda; Ajaz Ahmad alias Muhammad Iqbal, son of Abdul Rehman of Dandi Bhaderwah; Jameel Ahmad alias Jugnu alias Chika Khan, son of Faiz Ahmad of Kursari, Bhaderwah; and Ishfaq Ahmad, son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh of Bun Doda (working as writer in Court Complex Doda).
“They will be produced before the TADA and POTA Court Jammu in pursuance of warrants issued against the aforementioned absconder terrorists," they said.
The SIA officials said that these terrorist absconders were involved in kidnapping for ransom and threat to kill one Ghulam Muhammad Wani of Doda at gunpoint (Case FIR No 158/1992 under Sections 3, 4 of TADA, 364 RPC, 3/25 Arms Act of Police Station Doda), kidnapping for ransom and killing of Muhammad Sadiq and Tariq Hussain of Doda from their home on April 23, 1994 night. Tariq Hussain was later killed and Muhammad Sadiq seriously injured. (Case FIR No 48/1993 under Sections 3 and 4 of TADA, 302 and 307 of Ranbir Penal Code, and 3/25 of the Arms Act, Police Station Doda).
"It also included instigating people by setting false narrative during the prayer of Shab-e-Qadr in Jamia Masjid Doda and other mosques of Doda, atrocities committed on the innocent people of Kashmir and motivated them to observe strike in Doda at the gunpoint by these terrorists (Case FIR No 58/1991 under Sections 3 and 4 of TADA, 153/194-A of RPC of Police Station Doda), and recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition on June 22, 1994 concealed by these terrorists under the ground at Shambaz area (Case FIR No 101/1994 under Sections 3 and 4 of TADA and 3/25 of the Arms Act of Police Station Doda)," they said.
The SIA said that in pursuance of its larger objective and mandate of achieving zero terrorism in J&K, it had initiated a special drive to trace and produce before the concerned court all absconders of terrorism related cases for facing trial under law.
"The SIA has so far verified and identified 369 (215 in Jammu and 154 in Kashmir) absconders out of 734 absconders (317 in Jammu and 417 in Kashmir) in 327 TADA and POTA cases. Of the 369 verified absconders, 127 remained untraced, 80 have died and 45 are residing in Pakistan or PoK and other countries abroad and four are lodged in jail,” the SIA officials said. “How these absconder terrorists managed to escape from the law and live normal life at their native place without being traced for so long and other aspects of larger criminal conspiracy and nexus thereof and role of insiders if any will also be investigated by the SIA.”