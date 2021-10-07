8 tourists wounded in Gulmarg road accident

Baramulla: Eight tourists were injured after the vehicle they were on board rolled down from the road en route Gulmarg on Thursday. The injured were rushed to SDH Tangmarg for treatment, police said.

An official said the vehicle bearing registration number JKOIN 3734, was on way to Gulmarg when the driver while negotiating a curve at Zig mode lost control and the cab rolled down.

“The injured tourists hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Rajhistan and are being treated at SDH Tangmarg,” the official said.