Bandipora: An 8-year-old girl died after drowning in a rivulet in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.

“The girl, identified as Iqra Bano, slipped into a rivulet near her village, Neeru,” an official said.

He said that a rescue operation was launched immediately, but by the time she was pulled out of the water, the girl had passed away.

The official said that her body was handed over to her family after conducting medico-legal formalities.