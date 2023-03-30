8-year-old’s mysterious murder leaves Lolab in gloom

Kupwara: The parents of eight-year-old Uzma do not believe that their daughter would ever return now.

Although their neighbours try to console them, they are constantly asking about their murdered daughter.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Uzma’s mother said, “Ten minutes before Iftar time, my husband, who is a driver, left home to drop a patient at a nearby hospital. Uzma who was in the courtyard persisted to accompany him but he did not take her along. Uzma then demanded Rs 5 from him to buy some candies. As her father was in a hurry, he gave her Rs 10 and left.”

Uzma’s mother said that after Iftaar when Uzma didn’t return home, she became anxious.