8 YEARS LATER, LITTLE PROGRESS IN FLOOD MITIGATION | 2014 Floods: A grim reminder of nature’s agony and colossal losses

Srinagar: In 2014, Kashmir experienced massive floods that stranded thousands of people inside their submerged homes and cost the economy more than Rs 100 crore.

Eight years later, there has been little progress in flood mitigation while experts believe much more needs to be done to prevent such deluges in the future.

It was after 100 years that Kashmir witnessed such a wretched urban flood that swamped the Valley's economic hub, causing massive losses to enterprises. It bought several failing enterprises and left its influence on history.