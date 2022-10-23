₹80 Cr heroin haul seized in Udhampur

ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that during the vehicle checking at a checkpoint at Zero Point in Chenani, a truck (PB08BT 9403), coming from Kashmir towards Udhampur was intercepted.

Singh said that during checking 18 packets of heroin weighing around 21.5 kg were recovered.

“The Police team of Chenani recovered Rs 10,000 cash, two mobile phones, and two SIM cards from the possession of the arrested truck driver,” SSP Udhampur, Vinod Kumar said addressing a news conference.

Kumar said that the driver was working on the directions of a handler from across the border and the owner of the consignment through a social media app that had been found in one of his mobiles.

Quoting preliminary investigation, he said, “The initial investigation has disclosed that the arrested truck driver had travelled two to three times on the route and was involved in smuggling for the last year.”