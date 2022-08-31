80% J&K POPULATION COVERED IN AYUSHMAN BHARAT HEALTH SCHEME | J&K Govt spending Rs 1.7 crore per day on healthcare in UT

Srinagar: To offer the best facilities to the people, the J&K government spends Rs 1.7 crore per day on public healthcare.

“In J&K, 80 percent of the population is now covered by the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme (Sehat), and the government is spending Rs 1.7 crore every day on public healthcare,” a senior official said.

SEHAT scheme - free health insurance cover - in J&K is proving to be a game changer as so far over 7 lakh patients have received free treatment on which Rs 720 crore has been spent.

The official said that as of today, to get benefits from the programme, almost 80 percent of the eligible 25.72 lakh households have enrolled in the NFSA database with at least one family member confirmed under the PM-JAY and AB-PMJAY-SEHAT scheme.

He said that a total of 72.57 lakh beneficiaries had received Golden Cards.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)